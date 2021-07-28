After resisting rape by two men, a woman was thrashed and her eyes were burned with a hot knife.

Two men allegedly battered and viciously abused a woman in India after she attempted to prevent their rape attempt.

The 25-year-old woman from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, was taken to the hospital after the suspects allegedly burned her eyes with a hot knife and beat her up in a botched sexual assault attempt last week, according to News 18.

The incident occurred on July 21, when the victim, a vegetable seller, was approached by two guys identified as Himanshu Raikwar and Gangaram while he was returning home in the evening. According to news outlet Granthsala India, the woman informed police that when the couple attempted to sexually assault her, she fought by beating them up with her shoes.

The two, however, are said to have overpowered her and placed a handkerchief over her mouth to silence her. According to the criminal complaint, the defendants who were insulted by her beatings heated a knife with a lighter and burned her eyes.

Raikwar and Gangaram allegedly continued to pummel the man before fleeing after hearing a police patrol’s siren. Because the police patrol vehicle failed to detect her, the woman was gravely hurt and left alone in a deserted place. After her sister-in-law discovered her the next morning, the comatose victim was transported to the hospital.

According to the victim’s relatives, the two suspects are local crooks who attempted to sexually assault the woman three months ago. The woman’s sister-in-law claimed that after filing a police complaint against them three months ago, the authorities did nothing.

According to Superintendent of Police Girish Kumar, the woman had previously reported about the accused, and the two males had been arrested. The woman, according to the police, merely alleged verbal abuse and did not report any sexual assault.

According to Kumar, swift action will be done against the duo based on the current complaint. The police have filed a report and are looking for the perpetrators.