After resigning from MSNBC, Kasie Hunt is offered a $1 million salary by CNN.

Kasie Hunt, the MSNBC anchor who stepped down last week, is said to have accepted a job offer from CNN with a huge salary.

Hunt was apparently grabbed by CNN with a salary offer between $1 million and $1.5 million after departing MSNBC, which NBC failed to match.

While CNN has yet to confirm if Hunt will join the network, a source previously informed Variety that the reporter would appear in streaming programs.

Hunt might participate in a range of internet content to cover crucial periods such as presidential elections, according to the insider.

CNN is slowly making steps to attract younger audiences who obtain their news through social media sites, similar to other big cable news networks.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has been enlisted to generate material for the platform, while MSNBC anchors Mika Brzezinski and Nicolle Wallace have been tapped to create content for it.

At the close of her Friday show, “Way Too Early,” Hunt announced her departure from the network.

“I have some sad news to share with you this morning; this will be my final broadcast with all of you. She told viewers, “I’ve truly enjoyed spending much of the last year with you.”

Hunt went on to thank the viewers for their support during her stint as host of the show.

“First and foremost, thank you all for getting up much too early with us this Friday morning, and all of the previous mornings that you’ve been here,” she added.

Hunt’s NBC coworkers were reportedly startled by her leave and participated in an emotional conference call with her, wishing her well in her future pursuits.

Hunt joined NBC News in 2013 and has since been on series such as “KasieDC,” “Meet the Press,” and “NBC Nightly News” under the NBCUniversal umbrella.