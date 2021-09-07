After rescuing her grandmother who had been set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, a 10-year-old Texan girl has been hailed a hero.

Deborah Romo, 57, was said to be in an abusive relationship with Roberto Cocolan, 43, by family members, according to KSAT.

After arriving home from work on Aug. 31, Romo, a certified nursing assistant, got into a dispute with Cocolan around 8 p.m.

Nevaeh Gallegos, Romo’s 10-year-old granddaughter, overheard the altercation. “I noticed my grandmother putting on her pajamas while Robert was showering. “My grandmother was sitting on the couch when Robert and I got into an argument over his truck keys,” the child explained to the site.

Things quieted down for Gallegos, but then she heard her grandmother screaming. She claimed she saw Cocolan pour gasoline on Romo and then light her with a lighter.

“As he stood there pouring gasoline on her, she began to wail. I shoved him and tried to punch him, but he kept doing it. Gallegos was quoted by KWTX as adding, “She was attempting to take off her clothes because the fire was on her.”

The child claimed she couldn’t see anything since the room was full with smoke. Romo then ordered her granddaughter to dash next door and call her uncle for assistance. According to the story, she then took her 2-year-old sister, covered her face to avoid smoke inhalation, and went to seek help.

Cocolan had cut off the water supply to the house, so the family had to put out the fire using remaining water in a mop bucket, according to the family.

Romo has second- and third-degree burns and is still in the hospital. Her body was charred to about 35% of its original size. Romo’s daughter Ambeer Vega was quoted by KWTX as saying, “She has burns from [her]face, ears, arms, all the way down.”

“I want him to sit in there and endure the same way my mother did when she had to sit in the hospital and go through that pain,” Vega continued. Cocolan was abusive, according to the family, but they did not anticipate it to get to this point.

Cocolan has been charged with arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury. The amount of his bail has been set at $500,000.