After rescuing an elderly woman, an abandoned dog receives South Korea’s first honorary rescue prize.

After saving the life of his missing elderly owner, a 4-year-old dog named Baekgu has been awarded South Korea’s first honorary rescue dog.

According to The Korea Times, Baekgu’s owner, a 93-year-old dementia sufferer, was reported missing on August 25 after collapsing in a field.

When the woman, who has only been known as Kim, was not discovered, her daughter phoned authorities and filed a missing person’s report. Authorities discovered the elderly woman leaving her hamlet in Hongseong county at daybreak with her dog but never returned when they checked security footage from a nearby farm.

The fire department and volunteers combed the region for the woman for over two days without result. The search for the missing woman was then aided by the use of drone technology.

When officials used thermal technology to pick up Baekgu’s body temperature 40 hours after she vanished, they were able to determine her whereabouts. The woman and her dog were wandering through a wet rice field about 1.3 kilometers from her home.

The elderly woman had slumped in the field and was unable to be seen due to the tall rice that grew there, according to authorities. She was drenched and unable to leave the field on her own.

After the woman passed out, her loyal dog stayed by her side for the next 40 hours, giving her company and keeping her warm even though she shook from hypothermia.

The thermal drone was unable to pick up the woman’s body heat since her body temperature had dropped so low from being in the chilly rain, according to police.

The woman was successfully transferred to a hospital, where she received treatment for hypothermia. Authorities believe the elderly woman would not have survived if her dog had not sat with her to provide additional warmth.

Authorities honored Baekgu during a ceremony at his family’s house on Monday. Governor Yang Seung-jo said in a statement to CNN that “during a tough period because to COVID-19, Baekgu accomplished an astounding miracle and moved everyone.”

The National Fire Agency made a proclamation in April allowing honorary firemen, rescue dogs, and fire ambassadors to be nominated.