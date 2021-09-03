After rescuing a woman in mental health crisis, a Merseyside NHS staff was dubbed a “hero.”

After rescuing a woman in a mental health crisis, a call-handler with the North West Ambulance Service has been dubbed a “hero.”

After being laid off from his 11-year employment as a flight attendant due to the epidemic, Imran joined the NHS last year.

He was one of the brave members of staff featured in the newest episode of BBC’s Ambulance, which focuses on the North West Ambulance Service’s efforts to care for patients while the Covid lockdown is in effect.

The focus of Thursday’s show was on the mental health crisis, and how the lockdown had a significant influence on people’s mental health.

Due to manpower shortages, call-handling staff in Merseyside had to deal with emergency calls from Scotland, according to the newest edition.

To meet the increased demand, agency personnel were called in to assist the control room.

Imran was a new employee, and he was on his 16th call of the day when he received a call from a mental health professional informing him that someone on the line was in crisis.

“This lady is known to the mental health services, and she stated that she can maintain her own safety until you contact her,” she explained.

Because the nearest available resource was 12 minutes away, Imran needed to keep the patient on the line for the duration of the call.

And Imran acted heroically in the scenario, as he calmed the individual’s fears by encouraging her to focus on the pleasant aspects of life.

“When something is a positive, we will not transform it into a negative,” he stated. We have to keep positive since we don’t have much else.”

Imran’s words resonated with the caller, who suggested Imran pursue a career as a mental health crisis worker.

Following the exchange, viewers of the show flocked to Twitter in tears, hailing the call operator as a hero.

“Omg Imran what a fantastic optimistic dude to have on the other end of the call when you’re feeling in crisis,” one user commented. I’d like to give him a.” “The summary comes to an end.”