After rescuing a haul of parcels dumped by a Fed-Ex driver, cops save Christmas.

After a FedEx truck abandoned a load of packages in a woodland in North Carolina, cops intervened to preserve Christmas.

After a Good Samaritan witnessed a delivery driver throwing the boxes out on December 6, Greenville Police collected the mound of parcels.

According to police, the driver, Dontrell Weaver, was eventually charged with larceny by employee and littering.

A woman spotted some “strange behavior” on E. 10th Street, behind 33 East Apartments, according to a statement posted on the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

When cops arrived, they discovered a massive mound of boxes that had been abandoned in an unceremonious manner just before Christmas and were intended for more than 70 different places.

The police remarked on social media after posting a photo of policemen with the haul: “””Christmas has been saved for all of you.””

A FedEx vehicle had just dumped a batch of parcels in the parking lot and thrown the boxes into a neighboring forested area, according to the caller.

“The witness was able to obtain the truck’s license plate number and a thorough description of the driver. Thankfully, all of the presents were found and delivered to their rightful owners (at 73 different locations!)”” Dontrell Weaver, the driver, was charged with Employee Larceny and Littering >500 lbs.

“A excellent reminder that this time of year, Santa isn’t the only one keeping an eye on things!”

Kristen Hunter, a public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, complimented the woman who alerted authorities after seeing the car drop the products.

“She was a really good witness and got a lot of great identifying information,” CBS Austin reported. “She was able to provide a good suspect description, license plate number, which led us to the delivery driver and helped us recover all of those packages so FedEx could deliver them safely to their destination.”

FedEx released a statement criticizing the actions, calling them “totally unacceptable,” and announcing that Weaver had left the company.

According to the delivery business, “This occurrence is totally unacceptable and goes against our promise to treat millions of customers’ shipments with the highest care every day. The packages that were affected were soon recovered and delivered to their appropriate receivers.

Charges of Crime "As the criminal justice system progresses, we will continue to work with the authorities. The person involved has been charged with a criminal offense in addition to being charged with a misdemeanor.