After requesting for a £90 ‘Claudia Winkleman fringe,’ the customer became enraged.

The woman had hoped for a duplicate of Claudia Winkleman’s full-bodied bangs, but when she received a ‘butchered fringe,’ she quickly posted a one-star review.

She claims that her ‘British civility eluded her’ as she expressed her dissatisfaction with the haircut to the hairdresser, and that she quickly wrote a one-star review after her stressful visit, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The woman was accosted by the salon owner after leaving her review, who ‘pleaded’ with her to erase the rating from the appointment site, Treadwell, before later ‘bribing’ her.

The woman questioned on the parenting community Mumsnet if she was alone in telling the hairdresser how she actually felt.

“I have been attending to a new hair salon since the summer…” she commented anonymously under the name Brighton5555, attaching an image of the problematic fringe.

“I have great long thick hair and I’m very particular about what I want, especially around the fringe because I’ve had poor fringes in the past.”

“The hairdresser has cut my hair twice before with no problems, but today she butchered it in my eyes, and my British politeness eluded me when I glanced in the mirror…”

She inquired as to whether I enjoyed it… “No!” I said emphatically. “She said why don’t you like it?” the mother continued. I mentioned that it was weird, that it was above the brow when I expressly asked for it to go below, and that the thinning had resulted in varying thickness throughout… “I’ve seen a lot of fringes and this is acceptable,” the hairdresser responded, seemingly surprised when I answered no.” I paid and left (£90) for the color cut and blow dry because the manager agreed with her.” She then went on to describe how the salon manager confronted her and inquired as to whether it was even legal for companies to ask for reviews to be removed.

“A few minutes after leaving, the salon phones me, which I ignore since I’m yelling at my phone at this point,” she continued.

