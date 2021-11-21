After Republicans were attacked on the infrastructure vote, GOP Governor says the party’s priorities are ‘wrong.’

As the GOP in Washington has seen infighting over a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in recent weeks, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday that his party should return to its focus on key issues like “cutting taxes, limiting government, and creating opportunities in schools.”

Sununu was asked about the House’s recent vote to reprimand Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar and remove him from committee assignments during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union. Gosar made the decision after he posted an animated film depicting him assassinating New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Only two Republicans voted with Democrats to impeach Gosar.

Sununu was also asked about the backlash against House Republicans who voted in favor of a bipartisan infrastructure measure that passed the House earlier this month. “Many in the GOP” wanted those members removed from their committees, she said.

“How does that make you feel about the Republican Party?” Many people believe that voting for a bipartisan bill is worse than promoting violence? The CNN host posed the question to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

“I believe Wahington politics in general, on both sides of the aisle, is messed up. Sununu said, “I mean, it truly is.” “They’ve messed up their priorities and are concentrating on the wrong things.” They don’t talk about balancing budgets, repairing health care, immigration reform, or the fact that Social Security and Medicare will be insolvent in roughly ten years.” “Instead, we spend all of our time focusing on these nitpicky things,” he continued. And I believe that when a lawmaker [like Gosar]says things like that, they should be censured and held accountable. When we speak about removing members from committees because they don’t agree with one vote or the other, I think their priorities are all wrong.” “I know you’re talking about both parties, but I’m asking you about Republicans since I’m a Republican.” “It appears that you stated Paul Gosar should have been censured and removed from his committees,” Bash remarked.

Sununu said, “Yes.”

“Are Republicans allowed to support a bipartisan infrastructure bill?” Bash added to the conversation.

Sununu said, “Of course.”

