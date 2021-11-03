After Republican Governor Mike Huckabee mocks Biden while discussing election integrity, the ‘Brandon Administration’ takes hold.

After referring to the present administration as “The Brandon Administration,” Republican Ron DeSantis’ comments regarding election integrity on Wednesday became an attack directed at President Joe Biden.

Following former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election, DeSantis held a press conference to discuss his proposals to create a statewide law enforcement organization to tackle election offenses.

DeSantis began speaking to the gathering about some of the difficulties that Republicans are facing.

“If you look at everything that’s going on, you see Big Tech and corporate media — although they weren’t too pleased with Virginia last night,” DeSantis remarked.

“Take a look at that.” Take a look at what some of the large corporations are doing with their awakened agenda. When you consider the Biden administration — when you consider the Brandon administration.” Following DeSantis’ remarks, the audience burst out laughing and began chanting “Let’s go Brandon.” After an NBC sports reporter interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at the Alabama Talladega Superspeedway in October, the term went viral.

“[Expletive] Joe Biden,” the mob chanted at the moment. The reporter, on the other hand, mistookly assumed that the audience was rallying for the driver. “You can hear the crowd chanting, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!'” remarked the reporter.

People have since repurposed the phrase to mock Biden without using the word.

On Wednesday, the hashtag “The Brandon Administration” resurfaced on Twitter. The remark about Biden elicited a mixed response, with some users making light of the situation while others lambasted the Florida governor.

Aside from insulting the present administration, DeSantis detailed his plans to prosecute anyone who violate election laws.

“At the state level, we’re going to create a special office entirely dedicated to investigating and prosecuting election offenses in Florida.” “As part of this, we’ll have sworn law enforcement officers, investigators, and the statewide prosecutor who can bring the charges,” DeSantis added.

“I assure you this: After the first person is caught, no one will want to do it again.”

DeSantis made his latest announcement after enacting many voter restrictions in May.