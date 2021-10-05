After reports that a “memory” soothed the ex-“rage,” president’s a “Cats” actress said Trump has been “damaged.”

After learning of rumors that the musical’s famous tune was often played at the White House to soothe episodes of “anger” in the former president, a star of the original Broadway production of Cats labeled him a “damaged” soul.

Betty Buckley won a Tony Award in 1983 for her performance as Grizabella, a once gorgeous cat who pines for the days of her youth while singing the musical’s most famous ballad “Memory.” In her new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reportedly reveals how a White House aide dubbed “the Music Man” would continuously play the song and other favorite show tunes in an attempt to calm the ex-temper president’s during moments of rage.

During a recent interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Buckley remarked, “When this book came out and I understood that they were literally using the song to calm him down in his fits of wrath, strangely it all made sense to me.” “I was like, oh man,” says the narrator. You know, the guy’s soul has been so badly harmed. And I believe that on some level, Trevor Nunn’s wonderful poem and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music resonate with what’s left of the window into whatever soul he might have.”

She said, “You know, he has this unquenchable need to be loved because daddy just didn’t.” “It appears that neither did mama. As a result, he’s furious with the rest of the world. Grizabella, on the other hand, is a figure who is all about longing, the need to be touched, and the want to connect. And I guess that’s what’s going on behind it all.”

Buckley then joked about forming a federal “Broadway Commission” to send singers “to the world’s hotspots, including Mar-A-Lago or wherever else Trump visits next” to keep the former president “on course somehow.”

The actress previously expressed her displeasure after finding that “Memory” was played frequently at Trump rallies during his 2016 campaign. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lawyers are said to have submitted a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump 2020 campaign in an attempt to prohibit the song from being played after it was released. This is a condensed version of the information.