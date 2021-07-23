After reports of a suspect with a “large knife,” armed police surround the area.

Following concerns that someone was carrying a huge knife, armed cops descended on a residential street.

According to witnesses, the officers arrived to Sutton Way in Ellesmere Port at around 5.15 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Cheshire Live reported that officers armed with weapons had been seen monitoring the area for some time.

An eyewitness afterwards reported seeing cops taking evidence and placing it in bags at 6.15 p.m.

Police claimed they were responding to allegations of someone with a “big knife,” but they have yet to locate the perpetrator.

“We got allegations of someone carrying a huge knife on Sutton Way, and as a result, armed police were deployed,” a Cheshire spokesperson said.

“They searched the area but were unable to locate the culprit, therefore we are continuing our investigation.”

Two persons were apprehended near the location for narcotics offenses, although police believe they had nothing to do with the crime.