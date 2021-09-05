After reports of a baby being shot, Florida police were ambushed.

Officers rushed to a neighborhood near Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, according to 10 Tampa Bay, after unsubstantiated allegations that a baby had been shot earlier this morning.

A person from inside a residence in the neighborhood fired shots at the Polk County Sheriff’s SWAT team and Polk County Fire Rescue, according to the network.

It went on to say that one individual had been apprehended and that no officers had been hurt despite being shot at.

According to 10 Tampa Bay, sheriff’s spokesperson Brian Bruchey advised homeowners to shelter in their houses until they received a “all-clear.”

This website has listened to a police scanner tape in which a woman states “a baby was shot” before a male claims a “ambush.”

According to reports, the recording was made at the same Lakeland location.

The Polk County Sheriff has been approached for comment by this publication.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.