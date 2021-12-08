After reporting a stalker convicted of assaulting her, a woman was found fatally injured.

After repeatedly phoning cops to protect her from her stalker, a 71-year-old lady was found fatally injured at her home in Washington, D.C.

According to authorities, the woman’s stalker, who had previously been convicted of assaulting her, broke into her home and murdered her.

Sylvia Matthews was murdered at her home on Friday, and the suspect, Michael Garrett, was arrested on counts of assault with intent to kill. Matthews was found unconscious with severe head damage and was sent to the hospital, where she subsequently died. Garrett was apprehended by authorities in the apartment’s basement, according to NBC Washington.

Matthews met Garrett in 1998 while working at the Old Lorton Reformatory’s pharmacy, where Garrett was a prisoner. Garrett broke into Matthews’ home and beat her after being released from prison the following year.

Garrett was later found guilty of assault and sentenced to 24 years in prison. Following the COVID epidemic, he was granted “compassionate release” in March, two years before his sentence was to expire.

Garrett was arrested on Oct. 7 after being released from jail on charges of threatening Matthews at her front door. Prosecutors, however, declined the case, according to WUSA9.

Matthews had contacted cops three times on the morning of the tragic incident, according to the arrest affidavit, requesting protection from Garrett.

According to authorities, Garrett shattered both the windows on the victim’s vehicle and a glass door in the back of the house during the initial call, which was reported as a burglary. Garrett was on the phone with the victim the second time she phoned the cops, and the officers instructed him to leave her alone.

Garrett refused to speak with the officers, according to the arrest affidavit. According to McClatchy DC, when police arrived for the third time, they discovered Matthews with life-threatening injuries.

Matthews’ family is heartbroken by her death and believes it could have been avoided. “Oh, my goodness, we’re heartbroken… A family member told NBC Washington, “It’s like the system failed us.”

According to court documents, Garrett is presently being held without bond.