After reportedly sexually abusing teenagers on a bus, a man was pinned to the ground.

On Wednesday, September 22, a startling incident occurred in Birkenhead.

Officers were called to the intersection of Conway Street and Exmouth Street at around 3.35 p.m. by Merseyside Police to investigate accusations that a number of persons aboard a bus had been assaulted.

On suspicion of sexual assault, common assault, and being drunk and rowdy in a public place, a 27-year-old male was arrested.

Two officers are seen pinning a man to the ground in the middle of the road near Birkenhead bus station in dramatic photos.

According to a witness who posted on Facebook, the man was tossed off a bus just before being apprehended.

The victims of the alleged sexual assault, according to Merseyside Police, were in their late teens, according to The Washington Newsday.

“We arrested a 27-year-old male following an altercation on a bus in Birkenhead on Wednesday, September 22nd,” a police spokesperson said.

“At around 3.35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Street and Exmouth Street in response to complaints that a number of passengers on the bus had been assaulted.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, common assault, and public intoxication.

“While the investigation into the incident continues, he has been freed under investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000660548.