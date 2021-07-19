After reopening with a refurbishment, the proprietor of a city centre club welcomes the return of a “energetic atmosphere.”

After being forced to close for more than a year, the owner of Liverpool city centre club Rude says she is “brimming with joy” at the club’s successful reopening.

Once Covid-19 limitations were lifted, Amy Gwynn reopened the 11-year-old Duke Street gentlemen’s club, replete with a new concept to safeguard the safety of customers and self-employed dancers.

The adult entertainment venue, which closed in March 2020 and celebrated its tenth anniversary while under lockdown, has been renovated to include an American-style stage presentation that allows for social separation.

Amy, 33, is the driving force behind the concept, which she feels will help Rude thrive for many more years to come and has already gained traction.

“After a number of lockdowns, I knew I had to come up with something and adapt to enable Rude to reopen and get the girls back to work,” she said the new strategy.

“We’re lucky to have such a large facility with a stage, and after considerable thought, we decided to reopen with American-style live stage concerts where tips are thrown on stage as the girls perform. It implies that everyone is socially isolated.

“We’ve discovered that this form of entertainment creates an incredible atmosphere in which the dancers can feed off one other’s infectious enthusiasm and customers who don’t want a solo lap dance may enjoy the entertainment in a group setting.”

Since the end of May, the 400-seat facility has been open on weekends with shortened hours, as well as other measures such as table service. Private performance booths have remained closed as well.

The club is taking reservations and weekends have been selling out, which Amy says is necessary because “the sexual entertainment sector is controlled, monitored, and hence safe.”

“Reopening Covid-secure allows me to welcome dancers back into a safe working environment, provide them with a livelihood, and let both men and women to enjoy the exciting atmosphere we’ve created,” she continued.

Amy stated of Rude’s transformation so far, “The girls have gone from dancing and enjoying the company of clients to.”

