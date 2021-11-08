After reopening borders on Monday, the United States welcomes UK visitors.

On Monday, the United States reopens its borders to tourists from the United Kingdom, providing a substantial boost to the travel industry.

Thousands of people are taking transatlantic trips to see family and friends they haven’t seen in years.

Airlines that compete To commemorate the removal of the travel ban, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronized departure from Heathrow.

At 8.30 a.m., their planes will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport on their journey to JFK in New York.

The coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 prompted then-President Donald Trump to impose travel restrictions on dozens of countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe, China, India, and South Africa.

From Monday, fully vaccinated visitors from those countries will be allowed to enter the United States.

The removal of the travel ban is critical for the UK’s long-haul airlines, airports, and travel companies, all of which have been severely impacted by the virus outbreak.

To fulfill the rising demand for travel, airlines have increased flight schedules between the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to travel data firm Cirium, 3,688 aircraft are planned to fly between the two countries this month.

Although this is up 21% from October, it is still 49% below than pre-pandemic levels in November 2019.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, around 3.8 million British nationals visited the United States each year prior to the pandemic.

According to a survey of 2,000 UK customers conducted by travel trade organization Abta, the United States is only second to Spain in terms of international destinations that tourists intend to visit.

After “more than 600 days of separation,” British Airways CEO Sean Doyle called the reopening of US borders a “time to rejoice.”

“Transatlantic connection is critical for the UK’s economic recovery,” he continued, “which is why we’ve long advocated for the safe restoration of the UK-US transit corridor.”

“We must now look forward with optimism, re-establish trade and tourism, and re-establish friendships and families.”

“The United States has been our heartland for more than 37 years, and we are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic,” said Shai Weiss, his Virgin Atlantic counterpart.

“We’ve been progressively increasing flights to destinations such as. “Summary comes to an end.”