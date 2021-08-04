After remarrying, the mother refuses to change her son’s surname.

After refusing to change her child’s last name to match her new family’s, a mother who remarried after her son’s father died has divided opinion.

The woman said her son is six years old and she has been married to her new spouse for three years when she shared her story anonymously on Reddit.

The family she married into, according to the mother, adores her kid and has regularly urged that she alter his last name to match theirs, according to the Mirror.

In-laws are furious and insist that the parents change the baby’s name.

However, following her repeated refusals, the family is now perplexed as to why she refuses and takes offense.

“My mother-in-law and sister-in-law stated I was a hypocrite for expecting them to accept my baby as their own while refusing to allow them give him their last name,” the woman wrote on Reddit.

“They’re the ones that let a name govern the kind of relationship they have with my son,” I said. I’m not sure why it’s so crucial for my youngster to have their surname. It’s almost as though it’s designed to complete him.

“My mother-in-law continued to argue over it even after I told her it was between me and my husband, so I left after dinner and received a text from her praising me for rudely informing her that her family’s name isn’t good enough for me and my son.

“She said it’s my choice to preserve my son’s last name, but I shouldn’t expect them to treat him as if they’re his family now that I’ve made it plain they aren’t.

“She vacated the room she had set aside for when my son came to visit, and my sister-in-law dispatched her husband to retrieve the gifts she had given to my son while fabricating an excuse.

“I was hurt and sought advice from my mother, who said that if I wanted benefits for myself and my son’s future, I should show my inlaws’ cooperation because they have potential and are well-off. According to her, my son’s current last name is “useless” at this moment.

“My husband is torn; one minute he says his mother, the next he says his father.”

