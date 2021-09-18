After relocating to New Zealand, a doctor allegedly murdered her three young children.

A 40-year-old doctor who just relocated to New Zealand with her family has been accused with the murders of her three young daughters.

Lauren Dickason, an orthopedic surgeon, is suspected of murdering her 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla, as well as their older sister Liane, 6, at their house in Timaru, New Zealand, just weeks after the family relocated from South Africa, according to Stuff.co.nz.

Lauren was charged with the deaths of her children in the Timaru District Court on Saturday morning, according to TVNZ. A judge remanded the accused to Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch for a mental health assessment under section 38, despite the fact that he has yet to enter a plea.

Lauren’s husband, orthopedic surgeon Graham Dickason, discovered the children’s dead when he arrived home late Thursday night, according to Stuff.

As neighbors overheard Graham shouting and yelling, “Is this really happening?” Graham screamed for aid. Despite the fact that emergency personnel arrived immediately, his kids were confirmed dead at the spot, according to the article.

According to the site, their mother was brought to the nearby Timaru Hospital for treatment. She remained in stable condition on Friday.

The family arrived in New Zealand in late August and had just been in Timaru for a week when they were forced to leave controlled isolation and quarantine, which is mandatory for all visitors to the nation due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the Associated Press (AP), police have claimed they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the girls’ deaths.

“Look, whenever our officers are confronted with a tragedy like this, it’s impossible not to take it personally. Many of us are parents with children of our own, and our human side shows,” stated Police Superintendent John Price.

According to the Associated Press, Lauren’s social media profiles showed no signs that anything was wrong. She posted images of her family and bakery goods, as well as information about COVID-19 and a plea for people to get vaccinated.

Lauren also used Facebook to commemorate her and her husband’s 15th wedding anniversary in May. “Wow, what an experience. She wrote, “We have truly established a beautiful family and shared many happy times together.”

According to Mandy Sibanyoni, who worked as a childminder for the Dickasons in South Africa, they were a “amazing family” with “beautiful kids” and no visible difficulties.

Lauren’s only evidence of “stress,” according to Sibanyoni, was owing to one of her girls being born with a lip. Brief News from Washington Newsday.