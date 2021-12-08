After rejecting the company’s offer, a thousand-plus Kellogg’s workers will continue on strike.

After rejecting the company’s latest contract offer on Tuesday, over a thousand Kellogg’s employees are still on strike.

According to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union, a majority of workers chose to reject the offer. The five-year pact includes cost-of-living adjustments in the final years and maintained present healthcare benefits.

“The members have had their say. “The strike is still going on,” said Anthony Shelton, president of the union. “The International Union will continue to stand for our Kellogg’s members who are on strike.” The company’s two-tiered wage scheme, which pays newer workers at the facilities lower pay and benefits, is one point of contention in the talks. These lesser wages are granted to over 30% of people who work at the plants. Kellogg’s noted that workers with at least four years of experience can move up to the higher wage level immediately, with other workers moving up subsequently.

However, Dan Osborn, president of the local Omaha union, claims that it will not allow enough workers to advance fast, potentially forcing some newer workers to wait up to nine years to advance in wage level.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want to abandon anyone.” “We want a stable future,” Osborn added.

Kellogg’s stated it will start by hiring permanent replacements for the striking workers. During the strike, the corporation has been hiring outside labor to keep the plants running.

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we must take the necessary steps to maintain business continuity,” Kellogg North America President Chris Hood said. “We owe it to our customers and consumers to continue to supply the cereals they know and love,” says the company. Since October 5, workers at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee have been on strike.

In the current economy, Todd Vachon, a labor relations professor at Rutgers University, said he’s not convinced the company will be able to hire enough workers to replace those who are on strike, and Kellogg’s may have a hard time finding people prepared to cross a picket line.

“By voting ‘no,’ workers are stating unequivocally that they are dissatisfied with the deal, but they are also indicating that they believe they are. This is a condensed version of the information.