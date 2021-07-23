After rejecting multiple warnings from wardens, a driver gets his 4×4 trapped on a sandbank.

After the driver allegedly ignored repeated warnings that he was parked in an unsafe area, a 4×4 became trapped in a sandbank.

As North Wales Live reports, the motorist had parked his car at Black Rock Sands beach in Gwynedd, North Wales, when he was abruptly caught out by the tide.

Beachgoers watched as the motorist attempted to flee when he saw the tide was beginning to creep in at an alarming rate.

At West Kirby, tides cut off several groups of walkers.

Ed Williams captured the film on Thursday, showing the driver turning the car towards the waves in an attempt to save it from toppling over.

The car comes to a complete stop before being driven straight into the sea, where it begins to float. After attempting to flee, the motorist dashes back to his car to retrieve some of his stuff.

Mr Williams, who owns a camper on a Morfa Bychan campsite, said the driver was parked in an unsafe location.

“He was offered guidance and counsel before he went ahead and did it on his own,” he claimed.

“There are several signs warning people about soft sand, but some 4x4s take it upon themselves to risk it,” Mr Williams added.

“It was a reversal point for the incoming tide.

“Swimmers are frequently the ones who get stranded on this sandbank.

“He was warned to move, but he didn’t.

“Then he was told to give up, but he persisted in trying to go across, but it didn’t work.

“Considering how crowded it is, the beach wardens are doing an excellent job, and they were the ones who were advising the driver.”

The automobile was almost fully immersed when Mr Williams returned at 11 p.m.