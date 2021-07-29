After rejecting a transfer offer, Liverpool defender breaks his silence on his departure.

Yasser Larouci has explained why he turned down a new contract with Liverpool and instead signed a five-year agreement with Troyes in France.

The 20-year-old told Liverpool a year ago that he would not be extending his time at the club, and despite attempts to encourage him to change his mind and stay, he has now moved to the Ligue 1 side, which is controlled by the City Football Group, which also owns Manchester City.

In 2020, Larouci made two FA Cup games for Liverpool, coming off the bench as an early replacement in a third-round win against Everton and then starting the next round against Shrewsbury Town.

He also participated in the EFL Trophy thrice and was a member of the Reds’ FA Youth Cup-winning team in 2019.

Despite declining a new contract, the defender has acknowledged his thanks for Liverpool’s involvement in his professional development.

On his Instagram account, Larouci remarked of his move to Laurent Batlles’ team, “Playing regularly has always been my primary goal.”

“I chose not to renew my contract with Liverpool because I knew there would be limited prospects to play consistently in the first team in the near future.

“It is, nevertheless, crucial to thank the club’s support, particularly from Jurgen Klopp, who was instrumental in me taking my first steps as a professional.”

Larouci is leaving the club to join Troyes, who won Ligue 2 last season and were promoted to Ligue 1.