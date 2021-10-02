After refusing to wear a mask, a man punches the manager of a pizza restaurant, according to police.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, police responded to a disturbance at Ian’s Pizza in Madison, Wisconsin, shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday morning.

The man got into a verbal altercation with other restaurant clients when he “refused to mask up upon entering the premises,” according to a police incident report.

The restaurant manager asked the man to leave because of his “unruly behavior and lack of a mask.” According to police, the man, identified as 20-year-old Abel Mosqueda, retaliated by striking the manager in the face.

According to the police report, he then went outside and “punched out an 8×8 window.”

The man fled, but police tracked him down and apprehended him. “For the tentative accusations of violence and disorderly conduct,” he was booked into the Dane County Jail. He was escorted to a hospital for medical clearance before being arrested owing to a hand injury.

People above the age of 2 must wear masks in any enclosed location that is open to the public and when others are present, with the exception of a person’s own residence, according to a current order in Madison and Dane County, Wisconsin.

Those who do not comply with the order in Madison face a fine of up to $376. Until October 8, the mandate is in effect.

The event in Wisconsin is one of numerous recent occurrences in which police have accused customers of becoming violently or disorderly in response to COVID-19 limitations.

Last month, five Texas visitors allegedly assaulted a restaurant hostess who questioned the legitimacy of their COVID-19 immunization cards in New York City. The five women allegedly began beating the hostess at Carmine’s restaurant after she stated that the clients’ immunization cards were phony.

A restaurant representative said, “It’s a sad and tragic situation when one of our valued employees gets assaulted for performing their job—as required by city policies—and trying to make a living.”

A guy in New Jersey was charged in April with strangling a Burger King employee over the company’s face mask policy.

