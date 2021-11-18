After refusing to pay for oral sex, a man was sentenced to prison for fatally running over a woman.

On July 24, 2020, the victim, Stella Frew, 38, boarded a van driven by the accused, 27-year-old James Martin, and provided him oral sex. When the man thought $67 was too much, the two got into an argument. According to Latin Times, the woman then exited the van, and the accused promptly accelerated the car away.

Witnesses noticed the woman clutching the passenger door of the van. The man then zigzagged through parked automobiles, causing the woman to lose control and go under the van’s back wheels. According to SW Londoner, the accused departed the scene without calling for assistance.

Passers-by discovered the woman laying on the road and called 911, when medics arrived and confirmed her dead.

Authorities sought to track down the vehicle and its owner after the event. They then discovered that Martin and Frew had DNA matches in the area where the van had been last seen.

“She did not deserve to die in those circumstances,” Judge Richard Marks told Martin during his sentence hearing on Tuesday, according to My London. “The evidence clearly shows that she was carried down the road and collided with a parked vehicle. Your van collided with her, injuring her fatally. From her pelvis to her neck, she had a tire mark running vertically up her back. Your actions throughout the affair, particularly near the finish, were cheap, cynical, and dismissive.” During the trial, Stella’s two grown daughters also spoke. They discussed their mother’s difficult life, noting that she had been abused by men.

“Stella was a vulnerable young woman who was victimized by many people, primarily men, because of her goodwill,” Frankie Cottrell said.

“It hurts us that Stella’s life was also cut short by the actions of a man. She was someone, and she had a family who adored her. Mr. Martin may have thought my mother was unimportant, but she was everything to us.”