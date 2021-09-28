After ‘refusing to pay for meals,’ a man hurls stools at staff in a takeaway rampage.

In a late-night incident, a guy hurled stools at food workers, according to shocking CCTV evidence.

At around 11.20 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, the violent outburst was caught on camera at Chicken Bazooka on Ranelagh Place in Liverpool city centre.

The incident allegedly occurred when the man failed to pay for his food and was asked to leave.

Staff at the takeaway were allegedly assaulted by a guy who threw furniture and spat at them, according to Merseyside Police.

The man can be seen in the video pushing a till off the counter while another customer attempts to calm him down.

Mustafa Alliabi claimed that his father Nizar, 63, the takeaway’s owner, was compelled to pick up a paddle, which is used to transfer pizzas in and out of the oven, in order to protect himself.

“It being Saturday night, it was fairly packed, and he was waiting for his food,” Mustafa, 32, told The Washington Newsday.

“In most cases, you order your food, pay for it, and then wait for it to be made.

“When my father asked him to pay, he refused. He was conversing with someone when he exclaimed, ‘Where is my food?’ ‘You haven’t paid for your food yet,’ my father remarked.

Mustafa said the man began “mouthing off” and swearing at this point before being asked to leave.

“My father requested him to go, and he answered, ‘I’m a bouncer, you don’t ask me to leave,’ and that’s when things escalated,” Mustafa recalled.

The man can be seen in the video picking up a red metal bar stool and flinging it at Nizar before returning and picking up a second stool.

As two patrons attempted to intercede, the man flung three stools across the café.

The individual is claimed to have fled on foot up Mount Pleasant towards Clarence Street, according to Merseyside Police.

He was described as a black male standing roughly 6 feet tall and dressed entirely in black.

Mustafa stated his father had bruising on his left arm and a cut on his leg as a result of the incident.