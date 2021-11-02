After refusing to let three professors testify in court, the University of Florida is being investigated.

The University of Florida is being investigated after refusing to let three professors to participate in a voting rights lawsuit, potentially infringing on academic freedom.

According to the Associated Press, Dan Smith, Michael McDonald, and Sharon Austin have been forbidden from serving as paid experts in a lawsuit alleging that Florida’s election law violates voting rights.

The testimony would be detrimental to the school’s interests and relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to the school. According to Belle S. Wheelan, head of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges, the comments will be investigated.

A separate task committee at the University of Florida will consider these suggestions as well. The task force will “review the university’s conflict of interest policy and analyze it for consistency and faithfulness,” according to a letter from President Kent Fuchs and Provost Joe Glover to the school community. Smith, McDonald, and Austin would be able to testify in the lawsuit “without using university resources,” according to the letter. In a statement issued by press secretary Christina Pushaw, DeSantis denied banning the professors from testifying. “The truth is that all public universities, including UF, have protocols in place to address circumstances where conflicts of interest may develop, including paid testimony in a lawsuit,” according to the agency.

The report of the panel is expected to be released in June 2022. There are no other specifics about UF’s task force.

Austin researches African American political behavior, while Smith directs the university’s political science department. McDonald is a national specialist on elections. All of them have already testified as paid expert witnesses in earlier cases.

According to Fuchs and Glover’s letter, the institution “has a long track record of defending free speech and our faculty’s academic independence, and we will continue to do so.”

According to the Miami Herald, administrators will be requested to disclose more details regarding the decision to refuse the teachers’ request as part of the accrediting body’s examination into whether the university breached the “academic freedom” and “undue political influence” requirements.

The university might face no action, a warning, more monitoring, probation, or losing its Southern Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation.

