After refusing to leave her seat beside white girls for 66 years, Claudette Colvin’s record was expunged.

Claudette Colvin refused to relocate to the back of the bus in 1955 because she was seated too close to white girls. She was arrested at the age of 15, months before Rosa Parks made headlines for doing the same thing.

Colvin, 82, requested an Alabama court in October to have her 66-year-old record expunged because she no longer wanted to be labeled a “juvenile delinquent,” she said.

The court document showing that Juvenile Court Judge Calvin L. Williams granted her motion was made public on Thursday by a family spokesman.

“I am now a senior citizen. It will mean something to my grandkids and great-grandchildren if my records are deleted. In a sworn declaration, Colvin remarked, “It will mean something for other Black children.”

A bus driver complained to authorities on March 2, 1955, about two Black girls sitting near two white girls towards the front of the bus, in violation of segregation laws.

Only one of the Black females moved to the back of the bus when police requested them to. According to the police report, Colvin, a 15-year-old high school student at the time, refused to leave her seat and was arrested.

Because of Colvin’s age, the matter was sent to juvenile court, where a judge deemed her delinquent and placed her on probation “as a ward of the state awaiting good behavior,” according to court records. Throughout the decades that followed, Colvin never received official confirmation that she had fulfilled her probation, and relatives said they assumed police would arrest her for any excuse they could think of.

Parks, a 42-year-old seamstress and NAACP organizer, earned worldwide attention on December 1, 1955, when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man. Her treatment sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which catapulted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. into national prominence and is often seen as the beginning of the contemporary civil rights movement.

“I want us to move forward and be better,” Colvin said in a statement.

“When I consider why I’m asking to have my name cleaned by the state, I believe it will demonstrate to the current generation that improvement is possible and that things do improve.” It will motivate them to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.