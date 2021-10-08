After refusing to get the COVID vaccine, a California anesthesiologist was escorted out of work.

After refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a California doctor was barred from working on Monday.

Dr. Christopher Rake, an anesthesiologist at UCLA, is seen being removed out of his office in a video that appears to have been recorded by him.

The incident was initially reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“This is the price you have to pay sometimes when you stand up for freedom and when you show up to work, eager to work, despite being unvaccinated,” Rake stated in the video.

“But they don’t comprehend that I’m willing to give up everything for this cause, including my work, money, freedom, and even my life. Take care of yourself. We are stronger when we are united, but we are weaker when we are separated “Added he.

Dr. Chris Rake, a UCLA anesthesiologist who opposes the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, was hauled out of the UCLA medical plaza and placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday for refusing to get vaccinated or obtain an exception.

Rake had previously spoken out against the vaccination requirement for health-care employees, according to the Los Angeles Times. Rake founded Citizens United for Freedom, a group "fighting for medical freedom for all individuals; vaccinated, unvaccinated, religious, non-religious, conservatives and liberals," according to the report. Rake spoke at an anti-vaccination rally in August and founded Citizens United for Freedom, a group "fighting for medical freedom for all individuals; vaccinated, unvaccinated, religious, non-religious, conservatives and liberals," Rake wrote on the crowdfunding

California mandated in August that all health-care workers obtain their first dosage of COVID-19 vaccination by September 30.

When the mandate was announced on August 5, California State Public Health Officer Director Tomás Aragón said, “Hospitals, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and the other health care facility types identified in this order are particularly high-risk settings where COVID-19 outbreaks can have severe consequences for vulnerable populations, including hospitalization, severe illness, and death.”

UCLA Health said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that staff who do not follow the health mandate must be granted an exemption.

“Those who fail to comply are subject to gradual discipline, which may include restricting access to work places and placing them on leave,” according to the statement.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that just a small number of health care providers are aware that vaccine requirement deadlines are approaching—or have already passed—across the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.