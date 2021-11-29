After refusing the vaccine due to animal testing, a vegan who died of COVID ‘begged for the vaccine.’

A 54-year-old man who died of COVID-19 recently expressed remorse for not getting vaccinated since he is vegan and read that the vaccine was tested on animals before being made available to humans.

According to a GoFundMe set up for his burial, Glynn Steel died of COVID-19 just a week after being admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. His wife, Emma, told The Sun that her husband “begged for the vaccine” before he was placed on life support, but it was too late.

“The last thing Glynn said to me was, ‘I’ve never felt so ill,'” Emma told The Sun. “It was a heartbreaking experience.” Animals serve a “key role” in creating successful vaccines in people, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Therapeutics and vaccines are routinely tested on animals before being offered to humans. Vaccines were tried on primates as well as genetically modified mice that could be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and Syrian hamsters.

Glynn refused to be immunized against COVID-19 since he was a vegan and the vaccination was tested on animals, Emma told The Sun. She described her husband as a “really loving soul” who looked after six rescue cats at his Worcestershire house and returned from a holiday in Sri Lanka with a dog.

Glynn died on November 16, just two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His symptoms began as a cold, but his condition quickly deteriorated, prompting Emma to contact an ambulance on November 2. Although those under the age of 65 aren’t deemed high-risk, it’s probable that Glynn’s age played a role in his acute illness after catching COVID-19.

The hospital notified Emma that there were no ambulances available, so she had to drive him to the hospital herself, at which point he was unconscious, according to The Sun. Glynn was put on life support and was in a medically induced coma by November 10.

Glynn died just 20 minutes after the life support machine was turned off.

“I was present when he passed away. I couldn’t touch him since I was wearing a complete [personal protective equipment]suit, but they played his music. This is a condensed version of the information.