After refusing the rabies vaccine, a man wakes up with a bat on his neck and later dies.

About a month after waking up with a bat on his neck and refusing post-exposure treatment, an 80-year-old man became the first person in Illinois to die from rabies since the 1950s.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) revealed the case, which is the first in the state since 1954. It’s unknown if the nameless Lake County man had any visible bite scars or why he refused treatment for the condition, which is almost always fatal. Multiple doses of rabies vaccine are given after exposure, and sometimes a medicine containing rabies antibodies is given as well. Due to the virus’s unusually long incubation time, the immunizations are highly effective even after exposure to rabies.

In a statement, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike noted, “Rabies has the highest fatality rate of any disease.” “However, there is a life-saving treatment for people who seek medical help right after after being exposed to a rabies-infected animal. If you suspect you’ve been exposed to rabies, seek medical help right away and follow the advice of your health-care physician and public-health officials.”

“Rabies infections in people are quite rare in the United States,” said Mark Pfister, Executive Director of the Lake County Health Department. “However, once symptoms appear, rabies is nearly invariably fatal, thus it is critical that an exposed individual receives adequate treatment as quickly as possible to avoid the beginning of rabies.”

In mid-August, the man awoke with a bat on his neck. After capturing the animal and testing it for rabies, a colony of bats was discovered in the man’s home. Despite officials’ warnings that the exposure was extremely dangerous, he refused treatment.

One month after his bat encounter, the octogenarian began to develop rabies symptoms such as neck pain, finger numbness, difficulty speaking, headaches, and difficulty controlling his arms. The symptoms worsened, and death came soon after.

Rabies cases are extremely rare in the United States, thanks to the availability of rabies vaccines; the number recorded each year is usually in the low single digits. However, over 60,000 people have received post-exposure treatment as a result of being exposed to the virus.

Although bats are a significant source of rabies infection, only a small fraction of bats are infected.