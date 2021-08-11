After recovering from COVID, Lindsey Graham encourages vaccinations, despite the fact that half of the state is unvaccinated.

Senator Lindsey Graham took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to urge more of his constituents to be vaccinated, citing his own vaccination status as a reason for his comparatively mild COVID-19 infection.

The South Carolina Republican greeted well-wishers on the Senate floor Tuesday after announcing via Twitter last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He also used the chance to encourage more people in his state to obtain the vaccine.

“In terms of the COVID problem, if you haven’t been vaccinated, you should get vaccinated,” he stated. “I was vaccinated, yet I still got COVID. I’ve had a couple of really horrible days, but I’m getting better and feeling better, and I’m convinced it would have been a lot worse if I hadn’t gotten the vaccine.”

Graham addressed his people in South Carolina, whose vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the country, as the first vaccinated senator to disclose a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“So, in my state, about half of the population is still unvaccinated. I would strongly advise you to consider getting vaccinated for your personal health and the health of our state,” he said. “I believe the vaccine is safe and effective, and I am delighted I had it. And the sooner we get herd immunity, whether through vaccinations or other ways, the better.”

Graham’s comments about his minor symptoms could have been intended to address vaccine apprehension among his people, who may fear the vaccine doesn’t “work” if breakthrough instances are conceivable.

Last Thursday, while self-quarantining, Graham told the Associated Press that he had previously asked former President Trump to “be pushy and say, ‘Take the vaccine,'” according to the AP.

He linked vaccination to other “sacrifices” that Americans have had to make in the past.

“No one is being urged to join the struggle against radical Islam or a foreign foe. Graham explained, “We’re being challenged to make responsible medical judgments.” “Get vaccinated.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 45.3 percent of eligible South Carolina citizens are completely vaccinated as of August 8. As of August 10, 58.8 percent of Americans who were eligible had received their full dose. The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is constantly increasing.