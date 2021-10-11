After recent remarks about the LGBTQ community, North Carolina’s Lt. Governor has been asked to resign.

According to the Associated Press, elected leaders and advocacy groups are calling on North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson to resign after he made remarks regarding educating children about LGBTQ issues, referring to it as “filth.”

“There’s no need for anyone in America to be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, or any of that trash,” Robinson stated at the Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove.

The uproar over his remarks led to public outcry over the politician’s efforts to change how public schools can discuss racism. According to the Associated Press, the White House, Human Rights Campaign, Equality North Carolina, and prominent Democratic lawmakers have all condemned Robinson’s remarks.

In a statement, Interim President of the Human Rights Campaign Joni Madison called on the Republican lawmaker to resign, warning that he could face the same fate as former Governor Pat McCrory, who lost the 2016 election months after signing a bill requiring state residents to use restrooms according to their gender at birth.

“If Lt. Gov. Robinson still doesn’t get how anti-LGBTQ+ speech is taken in North Carolina, he should ask former Gov. Pat McCrory,” Madison said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Robinson’s remarks were deemed “repugnant and disrespectful” by the White House. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger, North Carolina’s two most prominent state leaders, have declined to comment.

Mecklenburg County State Senator Jeff Jackson, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate in 2022, stated that Robinson’s words indicated “true intolerance.”

Jackson wrote, “Of course he should step down.” “This isn’t a difficult task. To understand that, we only need to agree on basic decency.” Robinson’s June remarks were termed “abhorrent” by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s office, but it did not react when asked whether the governor has anything to say about it, or if Cooper believes the independently elected lieutenant governor should quit. If Cooper chooses to travel outside the state, Robinson might preside as North Carolina’s highest officeholder, among many other primarily bureaucratic activities.

A request for comment to Robinson’s office was not returned. However, in a video posted to his Facebook page on Saturday night, Robinson narrated over scenes from “Gender Queer” depicting gay intercourse. Robinson was the one who claimed it. This is a condensed version of the information.