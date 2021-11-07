After receiving’scary’ WhatsApp messages, a woman issues a warning.

After a scammer attempted to defraud her of nearly £2000, a woman has issued a warning.

The 71-year-old woman from Southport, who requested anonymity, wrote on Facebook about her ordeal in an attempt to alert others to what had occurred.

They pretended to be her eldest child to start the discussion from the unknown number.

The message was as follows: “Hello, this is my new phone number; my old one had stopped working, therefore I had to obtain a new one. From now on, you can reach me at this phone number.” That’s when she asked a question about the message. “Who is this?” she inquired. “Of sure, your eldest,” the con artist said. The chat continues, and the scammer sends her the following message: “Ok, thank you; allow me a few minutes while I get the information xx; the amount is £1875; is this possible? On Monday, I’ll return it.” This is when she begins to question the amount and how her ostensible daughter could pay it.

“I didn’t imagine you had this type of money,” she wrote.

The fraudster goes on to imply that they have £2,000 saved up but can’t get into her bank until Monday, imitating her eldest daughter.

When she asked for the bank details, she received no response, prompting her to block the number the next day after seeing her daughter in person and learning that it wasn’t her.

The woman from Southport issued a warning to people who might fall victim to a similar fraud on Facebook.

She expressed herself as follows: “I just wanted to let everyone know that I was almost conned last night. An anonymous caller sent me a WhatsApp message claiming to be my eldest child.

“The context was that their iPhone had broken and they needed money to replace it. I was so convinced it was real that I changed my daughter’s phone number and erased her old one.

"Fortunately, no funds have been sent. I never imagined I could be duped!! !!! Be cautious out there, my friends." Following the post, she told The Washington Newsday that she was terrified that she might have handed away about £2,000 in the process.