After receiving threats to ‘knock it down,’ I went to Bootle Strand for the first time.

Going shopping in Bootle isn’t something that comes to mind when you live on the Wirral.

But, through the tunnel, it’s as close as Birkenhead – and even closer than some of the peninsula’s major shopping centers.

After being purchased by Sefton Council in 2017, the Bootle Strand is expected to lose £3.6 million over the next three years, prompting calls for it to be “knocked down and rebuilt.”

However, after seeing it for the first time last Saturday (November 12), I have to say that demolishing it appears to be a drastic option.

I was expecting a bunch of empty stores and decor with an 80s vibe.

While the salmon pink tiles have a dated appearance, it appeared to me that this was a shopping center that had survived the storm of high street decline and was still serving its community.

Bootle reminds me of Birkenhead in many ways. Both were industrial towns that had to adjust when their industries faded away.

That is also true of their shopping centers, as well as many other shopping centers. The Strand, if anything, appears to have fared better than neighboring areas.

It was a very busy Saturday afternoon, and my husband was out looking for the greatest prices after he realized there was a Home Bargains (always Home and Bargain to me), B&M, Poundland, and Pound Stretcher all under one roof.

There were a few empty stores, but nothing more than you’d anticipate considering the toll retail parks and online shopping have taken on high streets in the last decade.

There was a line around the corner for butchers Longton Hall Farm and their large range of chicken nuggets in all flavors (can recommend the salt and pepper chicken!).

Then there’s Kingsley & Co, the famed bookshop, which was crowded with delighted children and felt like one of The Strand’s most valuable assets.

Families are having a good time at their open day, which is themed around time travel. “The summary has come to an end.”