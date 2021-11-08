After receiving this email, a woman who assisted hundreds of individuals became’speechless.’

After receiving an email informing her that she would be honored by the Queen, a Rainhill Post Office worker was left “speechless.”

Sara Barlow, the Postmaster of Rainhill, has been honored with a British Empire Medal for her contributions to the community.

Sara and her colleagues gave critical support to the local community during the Coronavirus lockdowns of 2020.

Sara is the Rainhill Community Support Group’s Chairperson.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “We had a list of our most vulnerable customers before lockdown, and as soon as lockdown began, a community support group contacted us and offered to assist us.

“We were assisting over 300 individuals every day, doing food shopping, medication drops, and phone calls twice a week, taking PPE to Whiston Hospital and Alder Hey, and delivering fresh food to food banks every day for a few months. It simply developed a pair of legs.” Sara received the award at Liverpool Town Hall on Friday, November 5, but will be honored by the Queen at Buckingham Palace next year.

Sara was astonished when she learned she would receive the British Empire Medal, she told The Washington Newsday “I flung my phone at my husband because I’d received an email and read the subject line before throwing my phone at him.

“It was actually rather overpowering. The ceremony in Liverpool was pretty moving; there were several persons getting MBEs and BEMs, all of whom had a compelling narrative to tell.

“I believe that, in the midst of a terrible situation, we may see the best in society. We are extremely lucky to be a part of such a wonderful community; I never asked if anyone was available to help the group and was turned down.

“We continue to assist some of the most vulnerable, elderly, and single persons.”