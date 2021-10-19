After receiving their call, an Asda employee arrives at the disabled couple’s home.

An Asda employee has been hailed for assisting a disabled couple who were having difficulty placing an online order.

Carl, a member of the home shopping team, went “above and beyond” to assist the couple, visiting them at home after work to fix their problem and ensure that they didn’t miss their delivery slot.

According to HullLive, an Asda spokeswoman said the disabled customer was having computer problems and couldn’t order his and his wife’s groceries.

After a lady, 22, died in a Queensway tunnel crash, her boyfriend driving an Audi S3 is battling for her life.

Carl and his manager have since been lauded by the grocer for their “kind gesture” in assisting the newlyweds.

“When a disabled customer was having computer problems and couldn’t access online to get groceries for himself and his wife, home shopping colleague Carl from our Bilton store went round to their house and fixed the problem himself,” a business spokeswoman said.

The customer was so moved by the gesture that he called the business to express his gratitude.

“The customer was so taken away by the wonderful gesture that he contacted the store to thank the home shopping team for their assistance, especially Carl and section head Mel,” the spokesman continued.

Asda received the following message from a customer: “I’m completely ecstatic. I am indebted to you in the greatest way possible. I can’t say enough good things about your team.” Carl and Mel have both been nominated by the store’s Food Hall Manager for an Asda customer service award.

According to an Asda spokesman, “He and his wife are both disabled and rely on this store to supply their groceries.

“Carl went to their residence after work to solve the situation because his colleague couldn’t help over the phone.

“This was exceptional customer service. I’m honored to work with such amazing, considerate, and caring coworkers.” “They are always going above and beyond for their customers,” the store’s manager remarked of Carl and Mel.