After receiving the Covid vaccine, Grandad was left “paralyzed and fighting for his life.” He is already receiving SMS for the next jab.

He still gets texts to go for his second vaccination”: Desperate family blames rare vaccine side effect after dad is left “paralyzed” and “fighting for life”.

“No effective drug or vaccine is without risk. Our advice remains that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people,” says the MHRA in response to the Anthony Shingler case.

The family of a man are demanding answers after he was left ‘paralysed and fighting for life’ after what they believe was a reaction to the Covid vaccine.

The formerly ‘fit-and-healthy’ grandad, Anthony Shingler, is currently bedbound on a ventilator as he ‘fights for his life’ in hospital, reports StokeonTrentLive.

The 57-year-old’s loved ones say he started going downhill after having his first dose of AstraZeneca three months ago.

The 57-year-old's loved ones say he started going downhill after having his first dose of AstraZeneca three months ago.

The security manager from Northwood has since been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a very rare and serious condition that affects the nerves.

The fact that he is still receiving texts from the NHS to get his second immunization seems to be adding insult to injury for the bereaved family.

Now his devastated wife Nicola is calling for more help from the Government after highlighting Anthony’s condition.

Nicola told StokeonTrentLive: “I’m adamant it was the vaccine, he was fine until he had it. They’ve found no other trigger.

“It’s a nightmare to watch him. I can’t stand seeing my husband in so much pain every day. We’ve been totally ignored and forgotten by the government.

“He is still getting texts from the NHS to go for a second jab and he is lying in a NHS hospital paralysed. This is how impersonal it is. It’s wrong on all levels.”

Anthony’s horror, according to the 48-year-old, began shortly after he received the AZ Covid vaccine in early March.

Nicola continued: “He had modest symptoms for a few days after the immunization, including a dirty head and sore legs. He had just retired to his bed.

“He got up on March 8 and all through that week his legs continued to hurt. He said it felt like he was walking up a mountain, they were really heavy.

“By March 12 he was having real trouble. He woke up and felt a numbness from his hips down.

“He persisted in going to work on March 19 but he then started getting pins and needles in his hands and feet.

“I took him to Haywood walk-in centre and they said he needed to be assessed by AandE.

“He rang me three hours later to pick him up because they were sending him home with a possible allergy. We knew he didn’t suffer from allergies.”

Nicola says her husband’s symptoms worsened after he was discharged.

On March 22, Anthony was rushed back to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe aches, as well as pins and needles.

Nicola said: “He took a turn for the worse and went a bit grey and was feeling sick so we had to ring 999.

“The ambulance came and he was admitted to neurology.

“The ICU said he had to be put on a ventilator because it was straining his lungs, he couldn’t breathe. That’s when we learned it was GBS.

“The first four to six weeks were horrible,” he said.

“He had hallucinations and infections. They tried to get him off the ventilator, to no avail. He’ll never come home again if he can’t be taken off. “He just has a lot of nerve damage.”

Nicola says she has since been contacted by Genomics – a company that does medical research – to find out if there might be a link between Anthony’s condition and the vaccine.

She is also supporting a petition to reform the Vaccine Damage Payments Act 1979, which calls for more support for those who have been harmed by a Covid 19 vaccine. It currently has more than 8,000 signatures.

She added, “There are up to 40 families affected who have cases of GBS, bleeding and blood disorders.

“My husband was taken out of work and he is our main breadwinner, we had no financial support. His work had to put him on leave for the next couple of months. We shouldn’t have to deal with that.

“He’s capable and mentally there, but he’s so fed up. His life has been taken away from him and us. There are things we can’t do now that we had planned.”

She added, “When they planned this vaccination program, why didn’t they specify severe side effects to watch out for if they knew what was coming? They knew it would be a small minority.

“The government has shown no support. It’s callous and barbaric.

“He has the least chance of recovery. He will end up with disabilities for sure.

“I want action and I want the government to acknowledge what’s going on. They’re trying to ignore it so people won’t be afraid to get vaccinated.

“But some of these people will still have reactions, like my husband.

“The government can bury its head in the sand – but it’s ruining the chances of the vaccine in the future. My daughters will not forget this. His grandchildren won’t forget that their grandfather wasn’t supported.

“Trying to cover it up makes it look even more sinister.”

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) monitors all potential side effects reported to it, including Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Dr. June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said “Over 72 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in the UK, saving thousands of lives through the largest vaccination program ever seen in this country.

“No effective drug or vaccine is without risk. We continue to advise that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks for the majority of people.

“We ask anyone who suspects they have experienced an adverse reaction related to their COVID-19 vaccine to report it on the Coronavirus Yellow Card website.”