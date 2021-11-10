After receiving the COVID vaccine, a teen develops a rare condition.

Following an unusual severe reaction to a recent COVID-19 immunization, a Tennessee adolescent was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Shelby Grace Allen, 17, is being treated at Memphis’ Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. According to local news station WREG, doctors suspect her COVID vaccine produced a rare illness known as Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

“As soon as we walked in, my doctor, my PA, told me right away what she felt it was.” Allen told WREG, “She said you have Guillain-Barré.”

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an illness in which the body’s immune system damages nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The majority of patients with GBS recover completely, but others may suffer lifelong nerve damage. Although the etiology of GBS is unknown, the illness frequently arises after a virus or bacteria infection.

GBS affects only 3,000 to 6,000 persons in the United States each year. Vaccines have only caused GBS in a few cases, according to the CDC, although COVID-19 vaccines as a whole cause very infrequent serious side effects.

Last week, doctors confirmed Allen’s diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a family member stated on Facebook. Allen began to experience issues such as back ache a few weeks ago. The adolescent reported tingling in her toes while serving as maid of honor at a recent wedding. But it was on a trip to the bowling alley that she became seriously concerned.

“I’m on the Dyer County bowling team, and I noticed I couldn’t feel my arm or legs while throwing the ball.” “I was freaking out,” she told WREG of the incident that led to her parents taking her to the hospital last week.

“It’s [GBS] a disorder in which the body’s immune system gets a little bit confused and targets your nerve cells, resulting in weakness,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, the medical director of infection prevention at Le Bonheur.

“The sickness will produce more symptoms and is more likely to result in that problem than the immunization.” “I would still advise folks to get the vaccine,” he continued.

Allen agreed with Hysmith on the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I believe it is something that everyone should do."