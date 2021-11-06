After receiving the alleged Ashley Biden diary, Project Veritas denies any wrongdoing.

According to the Associated Press, Project Veritas is in hot water with federal officials after allegedly receiving a diary of President Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, Ashley.

Agents searched multiple homes in New York on Friday belonging to members of the controversial hardline group. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said in a new YouTube video that the group has gotten a grand jury subpoena due of the journal. He argues that Project Veritas has never “engaged in any criminal action” and that he has “no doubt Project Veritas performed legally at every step.” Project Veritas is most known for using hidden cameras and fake identities to gather information from journalists in order to reveal what they perceive to be leftist bias.

Last year, a tipter apparently contacted the group about the diaries. The tipster said in the film that the notebook contained “explosive claims against then-candidate Joe Biden,” according to O’Keefe. They had “conveyed incontrovertible facts that reflect Project Veritas’ absence of involvement in criminal action and/or criminal intent” during their discussions with the Justice Department. Project Veritas opted not to publish anything from the diary because it couldn’t confirm whether it belonged to Ashley Biden or not.

Agents performed “court approved law enforcement activities” at a Manhattan apartment and a Mamaroneck, Westchester County residence, according to an FBI spokeswoman. The Manhattan office of the United States Attorney declined to comment.

The diary had been “abandoned in a room” when she left, according to the tipsters.

The tipsters who gave the diary had contacted the group, and they were also negotiating with another organization to sell the information, according to O’Keefe.

O’Keefe said his group attempted to return the diary to Ashely Biden’s lawyer and then turned it over to law authorities, though he didn’t say which agency they contacted.

O’Keefe was suspended from Twitter in April and declared preparations to bring a slander lawsuit, according to the Washington Newsday. He was kicked off the platform for allegedly running multiple fraudulent accounts.

