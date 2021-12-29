After receiving scan results, the BBC Strictly Come Dancing star ‘came down in tears.’

Joanne Clifton, a former Strictly Come Dancing winner, said she “came down in tears” after learning she would likely need knee replacement surgery.

The 38-year-old ballroom dancer was diagnosed with osteoarthritis in both knees in 2015, a year before she and celebrity partner Ore Oduba won the BBC One competition.

Joanne suffered severe knee trouble during the 2015 tour after joining Strictly in 2014, but she continued to dance until one day she awoke unable to move “with a huge swollen knee.”

“I was in tears wondering if I’d make it through it,” she told the Daily Mail’s Good Health, “but I didn’t miss a program.”

Joanne, the sister of fellow Strictly winner Kevin, finished the tour while receiving frequent physiotherapy treatments and wearing knee braces.

Following a consultation with a specialist and an MRI scan, she was told that the cartilage in both of her knees was wearing away and that she would most likely need a knee replacement in the future.

“I broke down in tears as dance was then my entire life,” she stated.

Her knees were under strain when she reached the Strictly final in 2016, thanks to her training with broadcaster Oduba.

She stated, ” “I made a mistake by prioritizing a brilliant idea over my own health.

“When I was first diagnosed in 2015, I was urged to avoid high-impact movements. We’d spent the entire week practicing jumping.

“I was really struggling by Friday and Saturday. “Oh, for the love of my knees, why did I choreograph all that jumping?” I remember thinking after our last dance. “I could only stagger up to Claudia (Winkleman) to earn our points.” Despite the discomfort, though, winning was a fantastic sensation.” Joanne walked away. After the final, she claims she can no longer get out of her automobile without the assistance of a specific device to hold on to.

Joanne, who recently started touring with The Addams Family, was the first member of the family to win Strictly.

Kevin joined her in lifting the two years later. “The summary has come to an end.”