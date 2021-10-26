After receiving reports of a fire, firefighters ‘kick in the door’ of the flat.

Firefighters were dispatched to Liverpool city centre this morning after receiving reports of a fire.

On Leather Lane, off Dale Street, in Liverpool city centre, emergency services were called.

Witnesses reported seeing firefighters ‘kick the door in’ to gain access to the building’s third level.

“Two fire engines have gone down Dale Street with the lights on,” another witness told The Washington Newsday. Another swooped down Old Hall Street with lights and sirens.” Once inside, firefighters extinguished a fire caused by a heater in a flat.

All people are believed to be safe, and no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

“Crews were informed at 9.14am and on scene at 9.19am,” a representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said. A little fire broke out in a flat on the third level, involving a heater.

