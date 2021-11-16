After receiving over 750 complaints, the council ‘congratulated’ itself.

Last year, the council got 749 complaints from residents who were dissatisfied with the way it was run.

Officers highlighted in a report presented at a brief meeting of the council’s governance and audit committee last night that the number of complaints received was down 10% from the previous year.

Knowsley Council received 22 complaints, 22 of which were referred to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, four of which were sustained by the watchdog, resulting in the council having to pay damages totaling over £1,600.

Cllr Jayne Aston, speaking on the report at a meeting held in Huyton’s municipal building Friday night (November 15), said: “To be honest, I believe it’s an excellent news report.”

“When you consider the hundreds of thousands of encounters we have with our residents each year, these are relatively minor numbers.”

A family was split after a safeguarding referral, according to one of the complaints sustained by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman service in February of this year.

Following a series of shortfalls in the way the referral was handled, the council was ordered to pay the father, referred to as Mr. X, £750 for distress caused and to offer his family counselling to try to help them repair their relationships after the family was separated for several months due to a series of shortfalls in the way the referral was handled.

Following a disclosure at a Knowsley school in 2019, Mr X’s family received a safeguarding referral, and a strategy meeting was held the same day, leading to the launch of a safeguarding inquiry.

Mr. X later complained that the council “failed to adequately examine” the referral, which caused him to spend time away from his family and “damage family connections.”

Mr X was told he had to stay away from the family home for several months after the safeguarding investigation was initiated, and he claimed that various discrepancies and inaccuracies in the investigation caused unnecessary delays.

He stated that the council neglected to explain the claims leveled against him, failed to investigate contradicting accounts from the child’s school, and refused to allow the mother. “The summary has come to an end.”