After receiving negative feedback, the owner of a chippy admits that the food hasn’t been fantastic.

A Southport chip shop owner has explained why his business’s food has recently been subpar.

On Rufford Road, Sea Palace serves Chinese cuisine as well as traditional English fare like fish and chips.

On Just Eat, the takeaway has a five-star rating (out of six), however there have been complaints recently.

The reason why takeout food is frequently late is explained by the delivery driver.

On Saturday, a consumer named Morgan left a review for Sea Palace (August 29).

Morgan described the cuisine as “terrible” and described their eating experience as “horrible.”

Courteney, another diner, described the cuisine as “poor quality” and a “huge disappointment.”

One woman wrote in a Southport restaurant review Facebook group that her Sea Palace chow mein was “disgusting” and had to be thrown out.

“Slops,” she said in her message, which included a photo of the dish. It was thrown away. Tasteless, slimy, and undercooked.”

“Did Ant and Dec present this as a task?” one man said.

“Prior to this, any fantastic reviews for this establishment that typically is a very decent Chinese takeaway,” another remarked.

The owner of Sea Palace, Jason Huang, told The Washington Newsday that there is a cause for the poor ratings, and that he wants to reassure consumers that things are again “back to normal.”

“We were closed for a week due to employee holidays, then we got new temporary staff due to coronavirus,” Jason explained.

“I’ve had perhaps six or seven negative reviews, and everyone has gotten their money back.

“I’ve worked here for fifteen years, and I’m always trying to please the consumer.

“Now that we’ve rehired all of our regular employees, everything are back to normal. If this happens again, and staff is required to be off, I will simply close!”