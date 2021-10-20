After receiving injury confirmation, Abdoulaye Doucoure sends a message to Everton.

Following the news of his foot injury, Abdoulaye Doucoure wrote a message to Everton fans.

In the weekend’s defeat to West Ham, the Frenchman is thought to have injured his metatarsal, which might keep him out for several weeks.

The 28-year-old has been a key member of Rafa Benitez’s team this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in eight league games, and his absence has left a significant vacuum in the Blues’ midfield.

Despite the bad news of his injury, Doucoure used social media to send a positive message to Everton fans.

“I’m certainly sad with this awful news,” he said, “but it could have been a lot worse if I hadn’t stopped in time, so that’s the good news.” “But know that I’m really driven and optimistic to return sooner and better since the season is far from done,” he said.

After being a key figure for the Blues in the early stages of the season, whoever Benitez chooses to replace him will have huge shoes to fill.

According to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday, it was first thought that the former Watford midfielder would need surgery, but the team has since verified that this is not the case.

Doucoure missed seven games last season due to a foot fracture, and the £20 million midfielder could miss more this season due to his current injury.

His absence comes at a time when Doucoure has been putting in some of his best performances in a Blues shirt, according to the club, who highlighted how he has been used differently this season.

“Last season, we had a lot of attacking threats… for me, it was more about preventing the counter-attack and providing cover on the flanks, since Seamus (Coleman) was also going up and we needed balance,” he explained.

“In that system, I was a little sacrificed – but I demonstrated a few of times that I could score.” This season, everyone can see that I can also produce assists.