After receiving infected blood, an 8-month-old baby tests positive for HIV.

The Maharashtra government, where the incident occurred, opened an investigation into the case on Thursday and sought a report within three days.

“I’ve issued a request for information. We will prosecute those who are responsible. According to Mid-Day, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “No one will be spared because this carelessness has put the girl’s life in jeopardy.”

The victim’s family told the local press that she was given blood from a blood bank on a doctor’s orders. The girl’s white blood cell count was low, according to the doctor. However, neither the doctor’s workplace nor the location of the girl’s admission were known.

The girl seems to have recovered after the transfusion. However, she continued to get unwell on a regular basis.

“She was transported to Amravati (a Maharashtra district) last month after she became ill. According to News 18, a senior health official said, “A HIV test was taken because there was no definite diagnosis of any sickness, and it came back positive.”

“Both of her parents were HIV-negative. Then medics discovered she had received a blood transfusion in Akola (a town in the state),” he explained, adding that “every blood bank must do multiple tests, including HIV testing for donated blood.” We need to figure out why the HIV infection in the blood stock was missed.”

The exact date on which the girl was given HIV-infected blood was not disclosed. The girl’s current state is likewise unknown.

HIV is most commonly spread through sexual activity, contaminated blood, and from an infected mother to her unborn child or through lactation.

A 24-year-old pregnant lady in India tested positive for HIV in 2018 after receiving infected blood during a transfusion at a government facility. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. When the eight-month-pregnant woman arrived at the government hospital, she was informed that she needed a blood transfusion due to anemia. She was given blood from the hospital’s blood bank, but it was later discovered that the blood donor was HIV-positive. The woman felt ill a week after receiving the blood.