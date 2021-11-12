After receiving horrific texts on her daughter’s iPad, a mother confronts a paedophile.

Even after her mother found out, a child sex predator who persuaded a schoolgirl into performing a sex act on him continued to groom her.

Connor Hegarty, 27, inappropriately touched the adolescent and inundated her with indecent messages.

According to Lancs Live, the girl’s terrifying ordeal was only revealed when her mother discovered messages between the two and confronted him.

The first police officer on the scene of the Manchester Arena attack has died.

He left the brave victim to suffer a grueling and distressing cross-examination while he avoided court appearances and eluded police after she came up about the magnitude of the grooming and abuse.

The youngster described how his heinous crimes had left her enduring panic attacks and night terrors in a dramatic victim impact statement.

Hegarty, of Fairburn, Skelmersdale, was ultimately brought to justice at Preston Crown Court after admitting to three counts of sexual contact with a minor after initially denying it and being forced to testify in court.

Jacob Dean, prosecuting, told the court that Hegarty was 23 years old and lived in Skelmersdale when the crimes were committed in 2017.

He persuaded the young girl to keep their messages private and invited her to stay at his home.

Despite her attempts to persuade him otherwise, he offered her alcohol, stroked her body, and incited her to perform a sex act on him that night.

He reportedly attempted to perform a sex act on her while pulling her jeans down, but was told to stop and that she was going to sleep.

“Over the next three days, he messaged her to say that “last night was fantastic,” asking when she was ready for sex, and warning her not to tell anyone,” Mr Dean said.

“A few days later, her mother was using her iPad when she received messages from the defendant.”

“Doing more next time,” as well as “your ar** is mine,” were among the explicit messages.

The girl’s mother knew he was older at the time, but she didn’t know how much older.

She told Hegarty’s mother, who ejected him from the house, and she confronted him. “The summary has come to an end.”