After receiving her first dose of Pfizer vaccine, a woman succumbs to COVID.

After being taken to the hospital with COVID-19 just days after receiving her first dose of the vaccination, a California lady died.

According to San Diego television station KGTV, Maria Troutman of Encanto, California, had her first dosage of the Pfizer vaccination on September 12 and was hospitalized with COVID pneumonia a week later.

Troutman was hesitant to get the vaccine at first, but she did when her husband’s business required it, according to her daughter, who talked with KGTV.

Crystal Keller, Troutman’s daughter, remarked, “If he needs to get vaccinated, then she will as well.”

She began to experience symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and chills a few days later.

Troutman was put on a ventilator in early October after being hospitalized, and she died on October 18, her 50th birthday.

“My mom, Maria Chelo Troutman, gained her angel wings on Sunday, Oct 18th 2021 after a month of struggling with everything she had,” reads a message on a GoFundMe put up to aid Troutman’s family gather money for bills.

Keller told KGTV that she believes her mother might have survived if she had been vaccinated earlier.

“I believe she would still be alive today if she had gotten vaccinated,” she claimed.

She also recommended that people receive the immunization.

“People should get immunized as soon as possible…. I don’t want others to go through the same suffering I did “Keller stated.

Troutman had been “making wonderful progress” in the hospital and her oxygen level was rising when “all of a sudden she had respiratory problems and needed to be put on Ecmo therapy as a last resort,” according to the GoFundMe page.

ECMO machines drain, oxygenate, and replace blood in the body so that the heart and lungs can rest.

“Her blood pressure fell on the morning of her 50th birthday owing to internal hemorrhage in her brain. Her brain stem was seriously affected due to the excessive bleeding “as stated in the article

“She was a mother, a wife, a sister, a cousin, and a friend, among other things. She was an incredible woman who was kind, compassionate, altruistic, strong, intelligent, and honest. She enjoyed giving and assisting those in need “It expands.

Troutman’s was contacted by the Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.