After receiving free cataract surgery at a private hospital, 25 people lose their vision.

After receiving free cataract surgery at a private hospital in India, at least 25 people have lost vision in one eye. Due to a serious infection, several of the patients had to have one eye removed.

The failed surgical procedures occurred on Nov. 22 at a free health camp hosted by a private hospital in the Indian state of Bihar, according to The Times Of India.

“We discovered that 25 people who had cataract surgery are suffering from a serious infection in one eye. The physicians have now recommended that the diseased eye be removed “an official from the health department told the news organization.

He went on to say that authorities initiated an investigation into the incident after receiving reports that the doctor and the hospital had broken operating protocol.

According to Hindustan Times, up to 65 individuals were operated on during the event.

Ram Murti Singh, for example, informed The Times of India that he is suffering from a severe infection in his left eye.

“The hospital was hosting a massive eye check-up camp on November 22nd, we learned. I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a cataract. They operated on one of their eyes “He recalled something.

Singh then stated that four hours after the treatment, his eye began to pain. He went to the doctor, who advised him to take pain relievers. The agony returned once the medicine’s impact wore off, despite the fact that the pills were effective.

Meena Devi, another patient, reported severe discomfort, edema, and frequent water leakage from her operated eye. The doctor originally scolded her for “negligence,” she claimed. “The next day, when I went to the hospital, the doctor chastised me for being careless. When I expressed my outrage, they proposed removing the infected eye “Devi informed the source that due to the illness, she had no choice except to have her eye removed.

According to Harendra Rajak, a relative of a patient named Ram Murti Sharma, nine people who were infected sought the advice of another doctor, who confirmed that the cataract surgery had gone wrong.

According to the source, “they also proposed removing the operated eye because it would cause severe issues in the other eye or brain.”

Meanwhile, the eye hospital has shown a willingness to cover the victims’ medical costs.