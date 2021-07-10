After receiving ‘failed module’ notices, Liverpool students dread having to retake the entire academic year.

Students at Liverpool University are worried about having to retake a whole academic year after receiving “failed module” notices as a result of a marking strike over jobs.

The repercussions from the university’s three-week strike continues, with bosses intending to remove 47 employment of prominent academics, which has now been reduced to 21 planned losses.

The University and College Union (UCU) has slammed the move as “a managerial vanity project” by bosses “drunk on power.” Management claims the restructure and job losses are due to “financial performance requiring attention due to pressures arising from the pandemic,” but the UCU has slammed the move as “a managerial vanity project” by bosses “drunk on power.”

Concerned students have now contacted the ECHO to say that they have just received “zero” grades for handed in tasks, resulting in “failed module” notifications for individuals studying medical science.

Some students assume they will be required to retake the year.

For fear of repercussions, one man, 21, who did not want to be identified, said: “I was given a zero and was told I had failed the module when I called.

“My education cost approximately £10,000, and the University of Liverpool might have taken significantly more serious action.

“It has put me and others in a true state of limbo; we simply don’t know what will happen next.

“I’m furious with the university’s upper management; no one seems to know what’s going on.”

Yesterday, the UCU announced that the issue was escalating and outlined a series of new measures aimed against the university as part of “the ultimate sanction of a” international academic boycott.”

Other trade unions, labor movement organizations, and the international academic community have been asked to join the strike by refusing to apply for advertised university jobs, speaking at or organizing conferences or giving lectures, writing for academic journals, accepting new contracts as external examiners, and collaborating on research projects.

According to the UCU, roughly 1,500 students have not received their degrees as a result of the strike, which was sparked by mandatory redundancies and the ongoing marking boycott.

They further chastised the university for withholding 100% of the funds.