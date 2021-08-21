After receiving confirmation of his Alzheimer diagnosis, Liverpool icon Terry McDermott sends a letter to his supporters.

After being diagnosed with dementia as a result of hospital testing, Liverpool legend Terry McDermott has reassured fans that he is not afraid to fight it.

The 69-year-old made 329 appearances for the Reds, scoring 81 goals and cementing his reputation as one of the best players to ever walk the Anfield pitch.

With a message to Liverpool fans, McDermott disclosed his condition following hospital tests.

“I’ve got to get on with it, and I will,” he remarked. It’s the way I’ve been raised. Nothing has ever come easily to me. I’m not afraid to take it on, and as we’ve seen, a lot of former players are in worse shape than I am.

“Battles are second nature to me. Worst of all, you have no idea what’s going on until your disease is diagnosed. The amount of former players who have been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is alarming.”

McDermott was in attendance at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 to welcome back their fans.

And the Reds great was overjoyed to see fans return to the stands.

He went on to say, “I’ve been looking forward to getting down to Anfield and meeting the fellas, people I’ve known for years, and having a good craic with them.” “Thank goodness, there are games coming up on a regular basis now that I can attend.”