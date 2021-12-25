After receiving an unpaid electricity bill, a man starts his own business.

A final electricity bill demand is responsible for Michael McCabe’s entire career as a second-hand bookstore.

He was living on the dole in the 1980s and struggling to make ends meet, but when a bill arrived that he couldn’t pay, he felt dramatic action was required.

Michael, an avid book collector, sold some of his books at a car boot sale to raise some much-needed funds. This, however, put him in hot water after he was observed and reported to the Social Security Administration, which threatened to terminate his benefits.

He was given an alternative: he could apply for the Enterprise Allowance scheme, which would pay him £40 per week for a year and didn’t require him to join up because he would be considered “self-employed.”

A lifelong career in the second-hand book trade began from these humble beginnings.

Michael stated, ” “Prior to the Enterprise Allowance scheme, I worked nights in factories, which was preferable to working in an office. I was always collecting books as a kid, and I was a voracious reader who could recite poetry at the age of seven. However, I never pursued a career in academia since I find it to be a waste of time.” Michael, a Seaforth native, built his first business on the junction of Berry and Seel Streets in 1988, replacing an existing shop opposite to the Blue Angel nightclub.

However, the shop’s name, Henry Bohn, was purely coincidental. When Michael was asked what he was going to call the shop when he initially established a bank account while on the Enterprise scheme in the 1980s, he decided it on the spur of the moment.

Henry Bohn, who was of Anglo-German ancestry, was a Victorian-era bookseller, publisher, and author.

But it doesn’t stop Michael, a father of one, from being confused for the man whose name is emblazoned above the shop’s three city centre locations over its 30-year history.

“People still refer to me as Henry, and they refer to my wife as Mrs Bohn,” he remarked.

